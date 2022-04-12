The dollar continues to hold steadier to start the new week, with major currencies seeing little change on the day so far. The bond market selling is still the key development to watch, with that helping to underpin USD/JPY above 125.00.

Equities remain soft after last week's retreat, with US futures pointing lower once again today. S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% currently as the risk mood remains rather sluggish amid worries surrounding global growth.

Looking ahead, we may be in store for a more sideways session in Europe with some economic releases to keep things moving. But the main focus today is on the US consumer inflation report at 1230 GMT.

0600 GMT - Germany March wholesale prices

0600 GMT - Germany March final CPI figures

0600 GMT - UK March jobless claims change

0600 GMT - UK February ILO unemployment rate

0600 GMT - UK February average weekly earnings

0645 GMT - France February trade balance

0900 GMT - Germany April ZEW survey current conditions, economic outlook

1000 GMT - US March NFIB small business optimism index

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.