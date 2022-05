Prior was +7.4% y/y

HICP +8.7% y/y vs +8.0% expected

Prior HICP 7.8% y/y

CPI m/m +0.9% vs +0.5% exp

HICP m/m +1.1% vs +0.5% exp

These numbers are problematic for the ECB. The euro is under some pressure but it's a holiday in the US.

This is the highest reading since German reunification.