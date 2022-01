Prior +1.7%

GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +1.4% y/y

Prior +2.5%

GDP (working day adjusted) +1.4% y/y

Prior +2.5%

Apologies as there is a bit of a delay on the post due to technical difficulties. The German economy contracted more than expected in Q4 last year, owing to the spread of omicron and restrictions associated. The new year has started off with more resilience though, so there is at least some optimism on that front.