USD/JPY is once again the notable mover as we start the new week, with the pair down 0.5% to 132.50 levels at the moment. Other major currencies are little changed as we look to settle into the new month though there won't be much time to rest on your laurels. Central bank bonanza will continue this week and we also have the US non-farm payrolls on the agenda on Friday.

The Fed stressed data dependence and the two big ones to watch will be the US jobs report and consumer inflation data before the next FOMC meeting on 22 September. We will be getting two of each before that and the first of those releases will come at the end of this week.

Looking ahead, we will have some data points to move things along in Europe but it shouldn't be anything too impactful.

0600 GMT - Germany June retail sales data

0715 GMT - Spain July manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy July manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France July final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany July final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone July final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 29 July

0830 GMT - UK July final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone June unemployment rate

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.