German Trade Data is in

Balance SA: Actual 1.2B (Previous 5.4B)

Exports MoM SA: Actual 1.6% (Forecast 1.5%, Previous -2.1%)

Imports MoM SA: Actual 3.4% (Forecast 1.1%, Previous -1.5%)

A slight surprise on the import data, possibly a sign that reduced domestic consumption (due to producers shutting up on the back of higher energy prices) is forcing purchases from further afield

