Info comes via a Reuters report, in brief:

German utilities RWE and Uniper are close to striking long-term deals to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar's North Field Expansion project to help replace Russian gas, three sources familiar with the matter said.

While supply deals with Qatar would be positive for Germany, they would not offer an imminent solution to Berlin's energy crisis as the vast North Field Expansion project is not expected to come online before 2026.

An encouraging development but as it says, the new supply source is not imminent. A tough winter lies ahead for Europe.