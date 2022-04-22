Prior 56.9

Services PMI 57.9 vs 55.5 expected

Prior 56.1

Composite PMI 54.5 vs 54.1 expected

Prior 55.1

The beat in the services sector is helping to offset the slump in manufacturing, as the waning influence of the pandemic is benefiting the former while supply chain disruptions and a fall in demand is impacting the latter. Besides that, the jump in price pressures is once again something to take note of. April is seeing record increases in both goods and services output prices. S&P Global notes that:

“We’re seeing a growing divergence in the performance of Germany’s manufacturing and service sectors. Whilst services activity continues to build momentum thanks to the easing of COVID restrictions and the subsequent release of pent-up demand, manufacturing production has fallen into contraction amid a combination of renewed supply disruption and cooling demand for goods.

"For now, the recovery in the service sector is providing a key support to overall economic activity, but the reopening of the economy will provide only a temporary boost to growth and spillovers from a protracted downturn in manufacturing cannot be ruled out. Confidence towards the outlook has fallen across the board and especially sharply in the manufacturing sector since the start of the year, with businesses voicing their concerns about soaring prices, material shortages and a more cautious attitude among customers.

“One theme that we're seeing throughout the economy is rising prices. Latest data showed record increases in both goods and services output prices in April, reflecting widespread attempts by businesses to offset the increasing cost of energy, materials and labour. The broad-based nature of the price increases points to inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term remaining historically elevated in the near-term at least."