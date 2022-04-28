Prior +7.6%

HICP +0.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +2.5%

CPI +7.4% vs +7.2% y/y expected

Prior +7.3%

CPI +0.8% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior +2.5%

It may not be the biggest of increases but German annual inflation did indeed creep higher again in April and that just continues to put further pressure on the ECB. While there are certain proxies in the region suggesting that inflation may be peaking, it doesn't look to be the case in Germany just yet and even so, it doesn't look like we will see price pressures cool off materially at least.

The two main culprits are once again surging energy prices and also higher prices of raw materials, plagued by supply chain disruptions.

The month-on-month readings also continue to suggest stronger cost pressures in general, which will not be of much comfort if the trend continues even as annual inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term may be close to hitting a plateau.