Prior +10.0%

CPI -0.8% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%

HICP +9.6% vs +10.7% y/y expected

Prior +11.3%

HICP -1.2% vs -0.5% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

The steeper fall in German inflation was already predicated by the state readings earlier today, and surely owes much to lower energy prices once again. If anything else, the milder weather so far this winter has certainly helped brighten Europe's prospects. This is also the first back-to-back monthly decline in consumer price inflation in Germany since September 2020.