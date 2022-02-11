- Cuts 2022 growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.6% previously in October
- This due to rising energy prices, raw material shortages, lack of skilled workers
- 64% of companies saw rising energy and raw material prices as business risk
- That is up from 58% previously
- Only around 10% of firms expect supply bottlenecks to end by mid-2022
- 22% of firms do not expect the situation to improve until 2023
A couple of interesting tidbits to note from the survey but basically, the inflation outlook paints a slightly less optimistic picture of the economy - adding to ongoing supply chain disruptions.