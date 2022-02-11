  • Cuts 2022 growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.6% previously in October
  • This due to rising energy prices, raw material shortages, lack of skilled workers
  • 64% of companies saw rising energy and raw material prices as business risk
  • That is up from 58% previously
  • Only around 10% of firms expect supply bottlenecks to end by mid-2022
  • 22% of firms do not expect the situation to improve until 2023

A couple of interesting tidbits to note from the survey but basically, the inflation outlook paints a slightly less optimistic picture of the economy - adding to ongoing supply chain disruptions.