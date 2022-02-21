  • Prior 59.8
  • Services PMI 56.6 vs 53.0 expected
  • Prior 52.2
  • Composite PMI 56.2 vs 54.3 expected
  • Prior 53.8

Even though the manufacturing print is lower than that of January, the overall readings in this report are solid. The German economy is seen growing at its fastest pace in six months, as demand conditions improve with the omicron impact lessening. That said, inflationary pressures remain a persistent problem as price pressures remain elevated at a near-record rate. Markit notes that:

“The German economy continued to regain momentum in February following December’s brief stagnation in output growth. Overall activity rose the most since last August, driven this time by the services sector as manufacturing production increased more slowly than in January, when it had provided the main impetus.

“Although goods production rose at a softer pace, data on new orders showed the fastest rise in six months. Moreover, supply chain pressures appeared to ease further as average lead times lengthened to the least extent since November 2020.

“Inflationary pressures remained strong, however. Overall input prices rose at a similar rate as at the turn of the year, despite the slowest rate of    inflation  in manufacturing for a year. Meanwhile, prices charged for goods and services increased at the second-fastest rate on record.”