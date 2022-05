Prior -2.2%; revised to -0.8%

Factory orders -3.1% y/y

Prior +2.9%; revised to +4.3%

That's a poor reading as German factory orders tumble mainly due to a drop in orders abroad. Foreign orders decreased by 6.7% in the month of March while domestic orders also saw a drop of 1.8% on the month. Manufacturing turnover was also seen down 5.9% on the previous month with supply bottlenecks still weighing on overall conditions.