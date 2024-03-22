Prior 85.5

Current conditions 88.1 vs 86.8 expected

Prior 86.9

Expectations 87.5 vs 84.7 expected

Prior 84.1; revised to 84.4

There are improvements across all the readings and that is a welcome development at least. That being said, German industry continues to struggle and remains a major drag on the economy for now. But as the anticipation grows towards the first ECB rate cut, that seems to be lifting business sentiment with the expectations reading being the highest since May last year.