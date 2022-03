Prior 98.9; revised to 98.5

Current conditions 97.0 vs 96.5 expected

Prior 98.6

Expectations 85.1 vs 92.0 expected

Prior 99.2

That's a big slump as the Russia-Ukraine war dampens the outlook with surging inflation pressures also likely weighing on sentiment for the most part. The drop in the expectations reading sees that fall to the lowest since May 2020.