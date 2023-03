Prior 91.1

Expectations 91.2 vs 88.3 expected

Prior 88.5; revised to 88.4

Current conditions 95.4 vs 94.1 expected

Prior 93.9

The Ifo index shows a decent improvement in March, with business conditions seen improving despite the banking turmoil. A recession looks less and less likely now for the German economy and that in itself is arguably helping to lift sentiment.