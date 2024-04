Prior +2.5%

HICP +2.3% vs +2.4% y/y expected

Prior +2.7%

On the month itself, consumer prices were seen up 0.4%. The good news for the ECB is that headline inflation is continuing to ease, although the German state readings earlier might suggest that it could've dropped a bit more. That said, the key thing to watch at this stage is still core annual inflation. And that is estimated at 3.3% in March - down just slightly from 3.4% in February.