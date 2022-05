Prior €11.5 billion

Exports -3.3% vs -2.0% m/m expected

Prior +6.4%

Imports +3.4% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +4.5%

Some of the numbers here are skewed due to the sanctions arising from Russia-Ukraine conflict, with German exports to Russia declining by 62.3% on the month to €0.9 billion and imports from Russia falling by 2.4% to €3.6 billion in March. Much like elsewhere around the globe, higher energy imports is likely the prime cause for the narrowing in the trade surplus.