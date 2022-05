Prior 91.8; revised to 91.9

Expectations 86.9 vs 85.8 expected

Prior 86.7; revised to 86.8

Current assessment 99.5

Prior 97.2; revised to 97.3

Considering the circumstances, those are some decent readings as it reaffirms added resilience in the German economy despite inflation and supply chain bottlenecks as headwinds. This will be a bit of comfort but let's see what the PMI readings tomorrow have to offer to be certain of how economic developments are going to proceed in Q2.