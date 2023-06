Prior +0.3%

PPI +1.0% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +4.1%

Looking at the details, there were increases in the prices of capital goods (0.2%) and non-durable consumer goods (0.1%) - mainly food products. That is offset by softer developments in intermediate goods (-1.1%) and energy prices (-3.5%). If you strip out the impact of energy, PPI would've been -0.4% on the month.