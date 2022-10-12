Germany and the Netherlands have proposed a package of 10 measures that the European Union could use to curb gas prices and avoid fuel rationing, including looking into setting a new benchmark price for liquefied natural gas.

The plan, seen by Reuters and shared with other EU countries before the bloc's energy ministers meet on Wednesday, calls for the EU to kickstart joint gas buying, to avoid one country outbidding another and driving prices higher.

The document, first reported by Bloomberg, instead recommended that the EU should launch negotiations with non-Russian suppliers like the United States, Algeria and Norway, to attempt to bring down prices.

