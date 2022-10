Prior 84.3; revised to 84.4

Current conditions 94.1 vs 92.4 expected

Prior 94.5

Expectations 75.6 vs 75.0 expected

Prior 75.2; revised to 75.3

The numbers aren't as bad as estimated but when you view the trend in the headline index, it is less optimistic with the reading being the lowest since May 2020. There is a slight improvement to the outlook/expectations reading but it still doesn't take away the fact that a recession looms large for the German economy in the months ahead.