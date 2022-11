Prior +2.3%

PPI +34.5% vs +41.5% y/y expected

Prior +45.8%

Producer prices in Germany slowed down considerably on the month, marking the first monthly drop since May 2020. The drop is largely caused by a fall in energy prices, which declined by an average of 10.4% on the month. If you strip out energy, producer prices were still seen up 13.7% year-on-year, as compared to the 14.0% increase in September.