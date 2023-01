Prior +0.4%

GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +0.5% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.2%

GDP (working day adjusted) +1.1% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%

Well, so much for the hope that the German economy would've been able to squeeze out a bit of growth at the end of last year. This may just be the preliminary reading but it goes to show that even with a less harsh winter, Europe's biggest economy is facing up against daunting odds of beating a recession.