The office of German Chancellor Scholz is out saying:

  • after speaking with Russians Putin by phone, the G7 agreement remains at energy supplies from Russia will be paid for exclusively in euros or dollars as a greed in contracts
  • Putin told Scholz in phone call, he's still planning to enact a law that gas supplies would be paid in rubles from April 1
  • Putin told Scholz that nothing would change for European partners with contracts
  • payments would continue in euros and go to Gazprom bank which is not affected by sanction
  • Putin told Scholz bank would then confert money into rubles
  • Germany's Scholz did not agree to this in phone call and asked for written explanation

The price of oil is steady and currently trading at $106.79. That's up $2.55 or 2.47%.

The  EURUSD  trades just above its 50% midpoint of the move down from the February 10 high at 1.1153. The midpoint level comes in at 1.11497. The price has been trying to hold above that level since breaking it for the second time some 4-5 hours ago.

