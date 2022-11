Prior +4.3%

Import prices +29.8% vs +31.0% y/y expected

Prior +32.7%

This is the first monthly drop in import prices since April 2020, with prices for natural gas and crude oil both sliding by roughly 3% compared to August. Overall energy imports were seen 4.0% down relative to the previous month, contributing to the drop. That is perhaps a positive development but the year-on-year readings are still extremely elevated, so it is just a slight comfort.