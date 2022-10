Prior +7.9%

PPI +45.8% vs +44.7% y/y expected

Prior +45.8%

Another beat in German producer prices as the surge in inflation pressures don't look to be letting up. The main contributor to the rise remains with energy prices with local industries paying more than three and a half times as much for natural gas as in the previous year. Bonkers.

That said, there were also big price increases for consumer and durable goods - namely for meat and dairy products.