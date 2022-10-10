German 10 year yield moves up toward cycle highs

There is a headline saying that:

Germany supports the joint EU debt for loans to combat the energy crisis

German Chancellor Scholz showed an openness to use common borrowing on the sidelines of an EU summit in Prague last week

details of not been sent out just yet

Scholtz is reluctant to approve another debt-financed instrument that would include grants due to constant analogy of such a move

The 10 year yield in Germany has shot up on the news. Looking at the hourly chart below, the 10 year yield has moved up to a high of 2.339% that is just short of the September 28 cycle high of 2.352%.

Looking at the weekly chart, the cycle high from the end of September reached the highest level since November 2011.