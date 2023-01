Germany's statistics agency has delayed the release of tomorrow's CPI report due to technical problems with data processing, officials say. The data will be published next week instead, with an announcement about the exact time coming on Friday.

That complicates things somewhat for the ECB, which is meeting on Thursday and expected to hike 50 bps.

Update: Due to this, the overall eurozone data on Wednesday will use a German estimate rather than the real data, however it won't be delayed.