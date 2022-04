Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that Germany will need to use the full transition period to implement a ban on Russian coal.

The ban comes under a fifth round of European Union sanctions.

The coal embargo has a 120-day wind-down period. This is intended to give EU member states time to find alternative suppliers (good morning from Australia BTW).

Also, Japanese media is carrying the reports that circulated yesterday that Japan is considering its own ban on coal imports from Russia.