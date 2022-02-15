>
Germany's Scholz says it's a good sign that Russia has withdrawn some troops
Adam Button
Tuesday, 15/02/2022 | 14:19 GMT-0
- Agrees that diplomatic options are not exhausted
- De-escalation is urgently necessary
- Putin and I agree that the Normandy format is important to solve the conflict
