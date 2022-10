European TTF gas prices are down to 88 today in a 21 euro decline as weather forecasts stay mild. It's a different story in the US with gas prices up 11% on forecast for cool weather in the second weak of November.

In any case, winter is coming the fight over LNG supplies will restart.

Germany's Scholz said the EU will adopt the main framework for implementing gas prices proposals this week. There has been some compromise around this as Germany was initially against it.