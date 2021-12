Global dairy trade auction price rises

The global dairy trade (GDT) price index rose 1.4% to $4290 (average price). The price has been higher or unchanged for a consecutive auctions (the last decline was back on August 3)

GDT price history over 10 years

The whole milk powder prices were up 0.6% to $4001.

Butter was up 4.6%

buttermilk powder was up 2.9%

cheddar was up 1.0%

lactose was up 3.5%

skim milk powder was up 1.3%

anhydrous milk fat was up 3.0%