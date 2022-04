All else equal, gold should be lower today.

The US dollar is much stronger and yields are rising yet gold isn't down. In fact, it's now up $14 to $1946. That's a good sign for the bulls.

Technically, there isn't too much to look at as it continues to consolidate in the $1915 to $1964 range but if the dollar stumbles and it breaks out, there is plenty to like and the potential for a break of the $2070 double top.