Gold is off to a shining start in December and if you've read my monthly seasonal package for the past decade, you'll have a good idea of why. The Dec-Feb period for gold is one of the strongest seasonal patterns around and with Powell shifting to a less-hawish stance along with a retracement (top?) in the US dollar, there's plenty of reasons for the gold bugs to cheer. Even the implosion in crypto is good news for gold.

Beyond $1800, the August high of $1807 is the level to watch. Gold bulls will also want to see a close above the big figure.