The latest retreat has roughly two parts to it as gold bulls were once again unable to chase a break above $2,070-75 from the 2020 and 2022 highs, as well as the dollar and bond yields moving higher in tandem. That pushed gold back towards the support region around $1,975-81 and that eventually gave way in trading yesterday.

While there is a bit of a pullback now with dollar gains easing up, gold is still trading below $1,970 and sellers are keeping in near-term control for now. Here's a look at the daily chart:

Gold (XAU/USD) daily chart

Unless we do see price climb back above the $1,975-81 region, gold looks poised for a deeper pullback at this point in time. The next plausible target seems to be closer towards the 100-day moving average (red line) at around $1,928.

Beyond that, it could prove to be a slippery slope for gold prices as it lurches back towards $1,800+ levels. I would rate the odds of such a strong pullback as being limited but I wouldn't discount the risks, especially since markets have been underestimating the dollar side of the equation since the regional banking crisis.

We've gone from pricing three Fed rate cuts by year-end to two now and that is exerting its influence on the dollar this week. If there is more to come, that means that the dollar rally may have legs to go and that doesn't bode well for gold in the short-term.

That said, in the bigger picture, I still like gold's long-term outlook especially as we draw closer towards the end of the tightening cycle. A deeper pullback to $1,800+ levels will present a very attractive dip buying opportunity in my view and I'd pile in on more longs there.

I wouldn't go as far as to say that chasing gold shorts on a move under $1,800 is the way to go considering the balance of risks. As such, it is setting up to be a buy on dips kind of thing for gold in my view.

Of course, there still needs to be a break above $2,070-75 in the big picture but if we do return back to the expected playbook during the second-half of this year, I reckon the topside level could easily be taken out as we move towards next year.