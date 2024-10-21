Gold (XAU/USD) daily chart

The push higher on Friday reaffirms the continued positive momentum in gold, one that has been quite unrelenting in 2024. That has also helped to turn a recovery in silver in the last two months, with the precious metal itself rising to $34 today. As for gold, it is looking to extend to fresh record highs and solidify its standing above $2,700.

It's been a breathtaking run higher so far this year for gold. But as with any one-sided moves, the fear is always when the squeeze comes. The question for gold is, are we approaching that stage?

At this point, it seems to be a case of it will come when it comes. As stated earlier this month, I'm running out of reasons for one presently.

The case for gold to move higher has been clear and concise since the end of last year. And that has continued well into this year as well, as seen here.

All that being said, this may arguably be the trickiest time period for gold as we approach year-end. The December and January seasonal rush is one that typically benefits gold considerably during the turn of the year. So, if there's ever a time for profit taking, this may be the stretch to watch out for.

Otherwise, it can be tough to challenge the gold narrative in the next few months.