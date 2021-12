You have to squint, but gold is showing some signs of life as it recovers from the November swoon to $1770 from $1870.

It's slowly crawled off the floor and is up to a one-week high of $1789 today, climbing $5 since the start of Asian trading.

gold daily

The good news for gold bulls is that seasonals in December-February are excellent for gold.

The technicals are also showing some reason for optimism with the double bottom at $1760 and the series of higher lows since August.