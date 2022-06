Goldman Sachs on China's emergence from COVID restrictions - to be patchy according to the firm, not like the stronger recovery in 2020.

"The unsynchronized lockdowns and reopenings across major cities suggest that China’s ongoing post-lockdown growth recovery should be less steep than the V-shaped one in spring 2020."

There is also the real risk of regression back into lockdowns as China holds on to its 'zero' policy despite the economic costs.