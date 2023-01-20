Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon spoke in an interview with Reuters. His comments on the deadlock over the US debt ceiling that could, at an extreme, see the US potentially defaulting on its debt. Even a less extreme outcome could see action taken on the US credit rating and government services shutg down.

Solomon:

“This is something that we should take very seriously, because the consequence of getting it wrong will be real”

“I’m concerned and I’m going to take any opportunity that I can, and we can as a firm, to engage with people in Washington to try to make sure they understand that we don’t think that this is something that should be played with.”

Goldman Sachs' Solomon