Goldman Sachs forecasts for USD/JPY:

3 months 155 (the prior forecast for 3 months out was 145)

6 months 150 (prior 142)

12 months 145 (prior 140)

These are from a GS note sent to client on Friday.

GS cite a “benign macro risk environment" for its bearish view on yen. GS analysts also say they don't expect rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to lift the yen:

"If anything, the anticipation of adjustment cuts has reduced the probability of the recession risks that tend to activate the yen’s safe-haven appeal.”

Over the past many, many months Goldman Sachs have been a stand out amongst analysts in not expecting a US recession, the firm has consistently had its recession probability forecast well under consensus.

USD/JPY update as of Friday afternoon, US time:

