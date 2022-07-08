NFP due at 1230 GMT on Friday, 8 July 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Via Goldman Sachs:

We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose 250k in June

We estimate an unchanged unemployment rate at 3.6%—in line with consensus—reflecting a solid rise in household employment offset by a 0.1pp rise in labor force participation to 62.4%.

employment surveys and big data employment indicators generally weakened in the month

the Challenger report showed an increase in job cuts—particularly in real estate, autos, and media

