NFP due at 1230 GMT on Friday, 8 July 2022
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Via Goldman Sachs:
- We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose 250k in June
- We estimate an unchanged unemployment rate at 3.6%—in line with consensus—reflecting a solid rise in household employment offset by a 0.1pp rise in labor force participation to 62.4%.
- employment surveys and big data employment indicators generally weakened in the month
- the Challenger report showed an increase in job cuts—particularly in real estate, autos, and media
- We estimate an unchanged unemployment rate at 3.6%—in line with consensus—reflecting a solid rise in household employment offset by a 0.1pp rise in labor force participation to 62.4%.