Goldman Sachs with the deep cut to their forecast for China's economic growth next year.

GS were looking for +5.3% in 2023

Down to a projection of 4.5% now.

China's economy is facing numerous headwinds, pretty much all of which can be traced back to poor priorities and policy choices:

zero covid

collapsing debt-disaster property sector

flinging missiles at Taiwan to distract the populace

the single-minded pursuit of power by President Xi, seeking an eternal presidency regardless of the costs

