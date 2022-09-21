Goldman Sachs with the deep cut to their forecast for China's economic growth next year.
GS were looking for +5.3% in 2023
Down to a projection of 4.5% now.
---
China's economy is facing numerous headwinds, pretty much all of which can be traced back to poor priorities and policy choices:
- zero covid
- collapsing debt-disaster property sector
- flinging missiles at Taiwan to distract the populace
- the single-minded pursuit of power by President Xi, seeking an eternal presidency regardless of the costs