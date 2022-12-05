I posted this on the weekend, just the latest in a string of signs from China that COVID-19 restrictions are now more targetted and less restrictive:

And, this (gated) from Bloomberg today:

Meanwhile Goldman Sachs cited in the Wall Street Journal Sunday:

  • the easing measures don’t yet amount to an abandonment of the zero-Covid policy. “Rather, we see them as clear evidence of the Chinese government preparing for an exit, and trying to minimize the economic and social cost of Covid control in the meantime,”
  • “The preparations may last a few months and there are likely to be challenges along the way.”

---

Huh, I don't think anyone is arguing this is the "abandonment of the zero-Covid policy". Are GS digging themselves into a hole here? These are positive signs.

I don't think I'll be using this one much more:

