After better economic data once again from the US:

US equity indexes sold off:

Dow Jones Industrial Average -198 points (-0.57%)

S&P 500 - 0.7%

Nasdaq Composite -1.06%

Treasury yields climbed, yield on the 2-year Treasury note was up about 6 basis points last I saw, easily above the 5% level.

Goldman Sachs say that the price action on Wednesday is consistent with the ‘good news is bad news’ narrative: