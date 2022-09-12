Referring to this from Monday's info:

US railroad strike looks likely to trigger another surge in food price inflation

More than 90,000 workers at the country's freight railroads could go on strike should the railroads fail to reach an agreement with unions by Friday, September 16

30% of US freight could halt

Goldman Sachs' chief economist Jan Hatzius is not worried:

"I don't think it's a black swan"

"I don't think it's going to have a major impact on food prices, certainly beyond the very near term"

Hitting 30% of US freight sure sounds like a supply chain snarl worry.