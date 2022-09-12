Referring to this from Monday's info:
- US railroad strike looks likely to trigger another surge in food price inflation
- More than 90,000 workers at the country's freight railroads could go on strike should the railroads fail to reach an agreement with unions by Friday, September 16
- 30% of US freight could halt
Goldman Sachs' chief economist Jan Hatzius is not worried:
- "I don't think it's a black swan"
- "I don't think it's going to have a major impact on food prices, certainly beyond the very near term"
Hitting 30% of US freight sure sounds like a supply chain snarl worry.