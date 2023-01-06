US jobs data is due at 0830 New York time.
Snippet from Goldman Sachs, estimates:
- headline nonfarm payrolls +225k
- unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%
- 0.35% increase in average hourly earnings
- year-on-year rate to 4.95%
JP Morgan take a wider look:
- payroll growth to slow to an average of about 60K per month in Q1 2023
- turning negative in Q3 this year
- peak-to-trough job losses of over 1 million workers through 2Q24 as the US economy slips into a mild recession
