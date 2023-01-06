US jobs data is due at 0830 New York time.

Earlier:

Snippet from Goldman Sachs, estimates:

  • headline nonfarm payrolls +225k
  • unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%
  • 0.35% increase in average hourly earnings
  • year-on-year rate to 4.95%

JP Morgan take a wider look:

  • payroll growth to slow to an average of about 60K per month in Q1 2023
  • turning negative in Q3 this year
  • peak-to-trough job losses of over 1 million workers through 2Q24 as the US economy slips into a mild recession
