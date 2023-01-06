US jobs data is due at 0830 New York time.

Snippet from Goldman Sachs, estimates:

headline nonfarm payrolls +225k

unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%

0.35% increase in average hourly earnings

year-on-year rate to 4.95%

JP Morgan take a wider look:

payroll growth to slow to an average of about 60K per month in Q1 2023

turning negative in Q3 this year

peak-to-trough job losses of over 1 million workers through 2Q24 as the US economy slips into a mild recession

