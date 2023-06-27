Goldman Sachs on the data flow and their better projections that flowed from it:

BOTTOM LINE:

The consumer confidence index was stronger than expected in June, jumping to its highest level since January 2022, as both the present situation and expectations components rose.

The labor differential also improved.

New home sales increased in May, also well above expectations, from a downwardly revised level.

This morning's data indicated a firmer pace of residential, inventory, and equipment investment in the second quarter. We boosted our Q2 GDP tracking estimate by 0.4pp to +2.2% (qoq ar).

More on the data can found here:

US consumer confidence June 2023

US consumer confidence