Goldman Sachs 'bottom line' on the Fitch Ratings downgrade of US long term debt:

The downgrade mainly reflects governance and medium-term fiscal challenges, but does not reflect new fiscal information.

The downgrade should have little direct impact on financial markets as it is unlikely there are major holders of Treasury securities who would be forced to sell based on the ratings change.

Bolding is mine.

-

The news from earlier:

SPX yet to fill its gap:

Hourly candles