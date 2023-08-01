A senior Biden administration official statement:

Fitch decision to downgrade the US ignores resilience and underlying strength of the US economy

We think this is a 'bizarre and baseless' decision for Fitch to make

Would be quite surprised to see a major increase in borrowing costs from Fitch downgrade announcement

Its no surprise that the US admin is disparaging the announcement from Fitch. Fitch makes good points in their downgrades, and its not as if this has come out of thin air, they issued a warning back in May:

Still, political operators will always do politics so nothing surprising here.

Earlier, ICYMI: