Goldman Sachs on US recession risk, in brief:

30% probability of entering a recession over the next year (vs.15%previously)

and a 25% conditional probability of entering a recession in the second year if we avoid one in the first year,

implying a 48%cumulative probability at a two-year horizon (vs.35%previously)

Citing:

our baseline growth path is now lower

we are increasingly concerned that the Fed will feel compelled to respond forcefully to high headline inflation and consumer inflation expectations if energy prices rise further, even if activity slows sharply.

The war and further commodity price shocks have admittedly made the echoes of the 1960s and 1970s ring louder.

But we are skeptical that hot wage growth and high inflation expectations are as entrenched today as back then.

